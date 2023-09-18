Billy Ray Cyrus, his fiancee Firerose and Travis Denning joined forces at the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday night (Sept. 18), performing "Long Haired Country Boy" during the ceremony to honor the late Charlie Daniels.

Daniels posthumously received the ACM Spirit Award during the broadcast on Monday night. The ACM bestows the Spirit Award to honor the legacy of Merle Haggard. The award goes annually to an artist "who is continuing the legacy of country legend and 20-time ACM Award winner Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs and epitomizing Merle’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling," according to the ACM website.

Cyrus, Firerose and Dennis teamed for a rough-and-ready rendition of Daniels' classic from 1975.

Charlie Daniels Jr. was on hand at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during the live ceremony on Aug. 23, and he took the stage to deliver an emotional speech thanking the industry audience for their support for this father over the years.

Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Lady A, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who gave tribute performances to recognize the evening's honorees. Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which aired on Fox on Monday night.

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the ceremony, and Kane Brown was on hand to accept the ACM International Award. Clint Black and Mary Chapin Carpenter also received the Poet's Award, and K.T. Oslin earned it posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors, which will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).