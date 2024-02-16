The late Charlie Daniels spent much of his life on the road, and pictures of the country legend's deluxe tour bus show that he traveled in style.

The Country Music Hall of Famer hit the road in a tricked-out Prevost Liberty bus that was built in 1994. The luxurious touring vehicle was updated extensively in later years, serving as a home away from home for the country music icon.

There's a full bedroom suite at the rear of the bus, complete with a bed, a separate television, phones and a rotating wardrobe carousel. The stateroom opens onto a full-sized bathroom that even includes a walk-in shower.

Other amenities of the custom vehicle include:

A full lounge area with a sofa and chairs.

A dining area.

An office with an office chair and a recliner.

A kitchenette.

On-board laundry facilities.

There are also extensive interior and exterior storage areas for gear.

Daniels' estate listed the luxury tour bus for sale at $249,000 after his death. The vehicle sold for $200,000 in late 2022.

Daniels' decades-long career encompassed both country and rock, scoring him a long string of hits that included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Long Haired Country Boy," "In America," "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "Simple Man" and more. He was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

Charlie Daniels died in July of 2020 at age 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Daniels' luxury bus:

See Inside Charlie Daniels' Custom-Built Tour Bus A custom-built tour bus that country legend Charlie Daniels owned for years is currently for sale, and pictures show a luxurious home away from home. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker