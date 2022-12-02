A lavish tour bus that belonged to the late Charlie Daniels has sold for $200,000, and pictures show a luxury coach that served as a second home on wheels for the Country Music Hall of Famer.

According to its online listing, Daniels' former Prevost Liberty bus was built in 1994, but the luxury touring vehicle has been updated extensively in recent years.

The spectacular bus features a full bedroom suite at the rear of the vehicle, outfitted like a rolling hotel room with a bed, a separate television, phones and a rotating wardrobe carousel. The stateroom opens onto a full-sized bathroom that even includes a walk-in shower.

The customized motor coach also includes a full lounge area with a sofa and chairs, a dining area, an office with an office chair and a recliner, a kitchenette and even on-board laundry facilities.

The legendary country performer's elegant home on wheels also features extensive interior and exterior storage areas for gear. Hemphill Bus Sales had the listing, and the original asking price of $249,000 was reduced to $200,000 before selling the vehicle.

Daniels' decades-long career encompassed both country and rock, landing a long list of hits that included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Long Haired Country Boy," "In America," "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "Simple Man" and more. He was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

Charlie Daniels died in July of 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Daniels' luxury bus: