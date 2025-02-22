The 13 Most Patriotic Stars in Country Music

Country music is closely aligned with the military and with patriotism, so it's no surprise that many top country stars are openly patriotic.

But some are even more notable than others in their avid patriotism.

In the gallery list below, you'll find a mix of country icons and younger stars who are now carrying the flag forward for country music.

Several of the most patriotic singers in country music history have served in various branches of the U.S. military themselves, or come from military families.

Interestingly, one of the most outspokenly flag-waving country stars in the history of the genre never served — but he sure did everything he could to honor both those in active service, and those were trying to reintegrate into society after their military service had come to an end.

Scroll through to see the most patriotic stars in country music.

13 Most Patriotic Country Stars Country music is closely aligned with the military and with patriotism, so it's no surprise that many top country stars are openly patriotic. But some are even more notable than others in their avid patriotism. Scroll through to see the most patriotic stars in country music. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

17 Country Songs About American Soldiers Veteran's Day is a day for the nation to come together and honor the men and women who have answered the call of duty. These brave soldiers have sacrificed so much in an effort to keep this nation safe and free.

We've rounded up several country songs that speak to the nature of a soldier. These songs celebrate their strength, courage and humility. Gallery Credit: Jess

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.