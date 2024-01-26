14 Country Stars Who Deserve More Respect

Dwight Yoakam looked to be country music's most disrespected singer, but then we stumbled upon the resume of another legendary country act.

Yoakam has a career .081 batting average (3-37) at the CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards, but he still has three wins. The Bellamy Brothers would be so lucky!

This duo is an unbelievable 0-29 at the three major shows — literally no country pair has earned more nominations in the duo category, and they've never won! David and Howard Bellamy are so overlooked that when making a list of deserving artists not in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Taste of Country team didn't even consider them.

It seemed like a no-brainer that they'd be in by now.

You may get just as worked up as we did over this kind of disrespect. We recommend scrolling with a squeeze ball, a CBD gummy (if legal) or whatever you use to keep calm. There are 14 artists listed below — this list of artists that deserves more respect only includes legacy acts.

We'll save disrespected contemporary country singers for another gummy.

A pair of legendary female soloists and three iconic groups also make this list. So too does Billy Ray Cyrus, which we know will be controversial. The evidence doesn't lie, however — it's time to give him and his 13 friends a bit more respect.