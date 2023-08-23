Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Poolside Malibu Ceremony

Tish Cyrus — who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly three decades and is mom to pop star Miley Cyrus — has tied the knot with her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Tish confirmed the news of her wedding — which took place on Saturday (Aug. 19) — on Instagram Stories, sharing a series of posts and snapshots from a variety of wedding guests. One photo shows the stunning views that the couple and their guests had during the ceremony, with the ocean in the background and a gorgeous, poolside setup for the ceremony itself.

Another photo shows guests enjoying a magic show during the reception, while a third shows a spread of custom treats, including donuts, white chocolate-dipped strawberries and cookies inscribed with the date.

News of Tish and Purcell's wedding was first reported by Just Jared, which posted a number of aerial shots from the event. Those photos show the couple saying their "I Dos" while standing on a patch of grass strewn with white flower petals, candles lit in the background. Tish wore a classic, strapless bridal gown and flowing veil, while Purcell dressed in a crisp, white button-down shirt and black pants.

The photos also show Miley Cyrus in attendance at the wedding, and according to the outlet, she was a bridesmaid in the ceremony. The photos also show two more of Tish's children, Brandi and Trace, there to celebrate their mom on her big day.

Tish first announced that she and Purcell were dating last November, seven-and-a-half months after she filed for divorce from Cyrus. In late April, she and Purcell announced that they were engaged.

Cyrus has also found love again since the divorce. He got engaged to Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, who he has collaborated with musically on multiple occasions, late last year.