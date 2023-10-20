Hear Dolly Parton’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ Cover, Featuring Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton continues to roll out the cover songs from her upcoming Rockstar album, this time teaming with Miley Cyrus for a new take on "Wrecking Ball."

Why Dolly Parton Covered 'Wrecking Ball'

Parton first joined her goddaughter to perform "Wrecking Ball" during Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31. The song was part of a medley from the duo airing live on NBC that also featured Parton's "Jolene," Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" and Joan Jett & the Blackheart's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll."

"When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car," Parton says in a press release regarding the single. "When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?"

The track will be part of the upcoming 30-song Rockstar album, due out Nov. 17. The release, Parton's 49th studio album, is a collection of mostly covers of rock songs.

Listen to Dolly Parton (featuring Miley Cyrus), "Wrecking Ball"

What Other Covers Are Part of Dolly Parton's Rockstar Album?

Parton has already released a handful of singles from Rockstar leading up to the album arriving in stores on Nov. 17.

Her cover of the Beatles' classic "Let It Be" features Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Linda Perry was recruited to join her for the 4 Non Blondes hit, "What's Up?"

In addition to the cover songs already released, Parton also has previewed one original song that will be part of the album, "World on Fire."

Here is a look at the complete tracklist from Parton's upcoming Rockstar album.

Dolly Parton's Rockstar Album Tracklist:

1. "Rockstar" (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. "World on Fire"

3. "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

4. "Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

5. "Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. "Long as I Can See the Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

7. "Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)

8. "I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. "What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You" (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. "Purple Rain"

11. "Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts)

13. "Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)

16. "Keep on Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. "Heart of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (feat. Elton John)

19. "Tried to Rock and Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. "Stairway to Heaven" (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute)

21. "We Are the Champions"

22. "Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. "My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. "What's Up" (feat. Linda Perry)

25. "You're No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. "Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. "Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. "I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guests The Jordanaires)

29. "Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. "Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band)

