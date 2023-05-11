The lyrics to Dolly Parton's first rock song, "World on Fire," shouldn't be all that controversial. Yet somehow, her moment at the 2023 ACM Awards felt like a statement.

Parton closed the ACMs with "World on Fire," her feelings on life, love and politics in today's world.

She wrote the song by herself and stayed clear of choosing a side on any hot social or political topics. Instead, she asks for change, love, kindness and a re-embrace of In God We Trust to guide us out of the hell we've lived through, to summarize.

"World on Fire" is a darker song lyric than most from Parton's collection. She seems truly upset about modern culture, in a vague kind of way.

"Can we rise up / Can we show some love / Do we just give up or make a change?" she asks at the bridge.

Her swelling outro offers a solution: "Show some love / Let's rise above / Let's make a stand / Let's lend a hand / Let's heal the hurt / Let kindness work / Let's be a friend / Let hatred end," she sings to close "World on Fire."

See Parton's full "World on Fire" lyrics below. The song is from her upcoming Rockstar album, due this fall.

Here Are the Lyrics to Dolly Parton's "World on Fire":

Chorus:

Liar, liar, the world's on fire / Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down / Fire, fire burning higher / Still got time to turn it all around.

Now I ain't one for speaking out much / But that don't mean I don't stay in touch / Everybody's tripping over this or that / What we gonna do when we all fall flat?

Liar, liar, the world's on fire / Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down?

I don't know what to think about us / When did we lose In God We Trust? / God almighty, what we gonna do / If God ain't listening and we're deaf too?

Repeat Chorus

Don't get me started on politics / Now how we to live in a world like this / Greedy politicians present and past / They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass / Now tell me what is truth / Have we all lost sight / Of common decency / Of wrong and right?

How do we heal this great divide / Do we care enough to try?

Liar, liar, the world's on fire / Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down?

Billy got a gun / Joey got a knife / Janie got a sign to carry in the fight / Marching in the streets with sticks and stones / Don't you ever believe words don't break bones?

Can we rise up / Can we show some love / Do we just give up or make a change / We know all too well / We've all been through hell / Time to break the spell in heaven's name.

Repeat Chorus X 2

Show some love / Let's rise above / Let's make a stand / Let's lend a hand / Let's heal the hurt / Let kindness work / Let's be a friend / Let hatred end.