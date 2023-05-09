Dolly Parton’s ‘Rock Star’ Album Track List Is a Who’s Who of Rock Royalty

Dolly Parton promised superstar collaborations on her upcoming first-ever rock album, Rock Star, and the track list lives up to the hype. On Tuesday (May 9), Parton unveiled the full tracklisting of the project, and it's a whopping 30-song collection that will be spread over four LPs, or two CDs.

The country star previously said that her project will include a number of features from older rock legends, and that's true: Steven Tyler, Journey's Steve Perry, Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, Heart's Ann Wilson, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Debbie Harry, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr all make appearances.

Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora has a feature, too, as do Linda Perry, Pat Benatar, Peter Frampton, the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington and Artimus Pyle.

Sting is joining Parton for her rendition of "Every Breath You Take," after the the two recently teamed up with Chris Janson for the Janson-led song, "21 Forever."

When Parton promises a stellar lineup, she delivers, so it's no surprise that her estimation of her album as being chock-full of legendary rockers is an understatement.

What's more of a surprise, though, is the mention of multiple contemporary superstars who lent their talents to Rock Star. The most natural collaboration, perhaps, is with Miley Cyrus, who is Parton's goddaughter: The pair recorded Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" together for Rock Star.

Also on the track list is pop titan Lizzo, along with her famous instrument, Sasha Flute. The "Truth Hurts" star joins Parton for a rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," which prominently features a flute in the original version. Pop star Pink joins the party, too, teaming with Parton and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

Though the rockers are the primary focus on this project, Parton isn't forgetting about her country roots on Rock Star. Parton's old Trio collaborator Emmylou Harris returns for a rendition of "You're No Good," which also features Sheryl Crow. Ronnie McDowell, best known for his hit "The King is Gone," joins Parton for a song called "I Dreamed About Elvis," which also features gospel quartet the Jordannaires.

Chris Stapleton is also a guest on Rock Star, duetting with Parton on "Night Moves."

Finally, Parton sings a handful of songs solo on the project. Those include "Purple Rain," "We Are the Champions" and "World on Fire," the latter of which is an original song and the first single off Rock Star.

Parton will premiere "World on Fire" on Thursday (May 11) at the 2023 ACM Awards, and she's dropping the single that same day.

The full album will arrive on Nov. 17. It's available to pre-order now.

Dolly Parton's Rock Star Track List:

1. "Rockstar" (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. "World on Fire"

3. "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

4. "Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

5. "Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. "Long as I Can See the Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

7. "Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)

8. "I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. "What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. "Purple Rain"

11. "Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. "I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts)

13. "Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)

16. "Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. "Heart of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (feat. Elton John)

19. "Tried to Rock and Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. "Stairway to Heaven" (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute)

21. "We Are the Champions"

22. "Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. "My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. "What's Up" (feat. Linda Perry)

25. "You're No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. "Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. "Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. "I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guests The Jordanaires)

29. "Let it Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. "Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band)