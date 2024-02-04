Miley Cyrus’ Big Grammys Hairstyle Nods to Dolly’s Country Floof

The higher the hair, the closer to God! Miley Cyrus was a show-stopper on the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 4. The pop star walked the pre-show event in a barely-there Margiela gold chainmail dress and matching heels, but her hair had many country music fans seeing double.

The "Flowers" singer and first-time Grammy winner was rocking cascading curls that had been teased to the heavens. It was very reminiscent of the volume her godmother Dolly Parton has sported for decades. Her brown tresses were combed backward, providing volume on all fronts, including the top and the sides.

Cyrus says her larger-than-life look was inspired by some of her musical heroes. In a pre-recorded video package that aired just before she performed, she mentioned she wanted to be an artist her inspirations can be proud of, like Parton and Tina Turner. She teased her new look by joking about fans wanting to know what conditioner she uses. Spoiler alert: she did not reveal her secret.

It's no surprise Cyrus is inspired by Parton: The country legend is the godmother of the pop star, and the two have a close bond — they have even performed together. They also hosted their own New Year's Eve special in 2022.

Cyrus picked up Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers" on Sunday night. The 2024 Grammys aired live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.