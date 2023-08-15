Miley Cyrus has long since gone pop, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten her country roots. The singer and former Hannah Montana star bought a 33-acre farm in an affluent rural community outside of Nashville in 2017, in a deal Nashville's Tennessean newspaper was the first to report on Aug. 15.

Cyrus' 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot farmhouse was a mix of rustic and luxurious, with a massive front porch that wrapped down one side of the residence, a large barn that could serve as a party space or a studio and two wood-burning fireplaces with rustic stone chimneys.

The interior amenities included hardwood floors and exposed beams throughout, as well as an elevator, an office, walk-in closets, an office and a wet bar. The exterior of the home also featured an in-ground swimming pool.

Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reported that Cyrus had sold the luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an off-the-books deal in September of 2022, marking one of the most expensive homes sales in the Nashville area that year.

That price represents far more than double, but less than three times what Cyrus paid in 2017. According to Dirt.com, that price may make the sale the second-most-expensive home sale in the Nashville area in 2022, behind only the reported $18 million that Reese Witherspoon and her then-husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, paid for their estate in Nashville's ultra-exclusive Belle Meade area.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Cyrus' former Nashville farmhouse, and keep scrolling to see inside more of country stars most Southern-style homes.

