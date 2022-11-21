Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton.

Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of the special, which will air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best," Cyrus says in a social media video announcing the hosting pairing.

"Well, we do that every day," Parton replies, sitting beside Cyrus in a dazzling gold-and-black ensemble.

Details about Cyrus' second New Year's event are sparse, at least for the moment. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels will return as show producer, who had the same role for the 2021-2022 special. The lineup for the show hasn't been revealed yet, but if last year's special is any indication, it's likely to feature an all-star, all-genre lineup of acts. Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Billie Jo Armstrong, Saweetie and more made appearances last time around.

The 2022-2023 Miley's New Year's Eve Party special will air on NBC and stream on Peacock starting at 10:30PM on December 31 on NBC.

See Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton and Carl Dean owned this 4,795 square-foot residence in Nashville from 1980 until 1996. While it's not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.

Built in 1941. the house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the wooded, 2.4-acre property also features a detached storage building. Amenities in the stucco home also include an eat-in kitchen, carport, covered porch and patio, deck, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room large enough for plenty of games and entertainment and dual heating and cooling units.

