Why Miley Cyrus Says She May Never Tour Again

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights , a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was quite literally a toddler. Billy Ray Cyrus, became a worldwide household name with the release of his mega country song, "Achy Breaky Heart," in 1992 — the same year she was born — which meant she was coveted by the world, too.

She went on to become a Disney star when she was just 14, portraying character Hannah Montana on that hit series, which ran five years. And then of course there's her music career — she's a pop icon with hundreds of accolades at this point.

Cyrus' last full-scale tour, however, was nearly ten years ago, in 2014. And if her fans are itching tour in support of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, they shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Speaking to British Vogue, Cyrus admits she doesn't think that she will ever tour in major arenas again.

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety," she explains. "It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Looking back, Cyrus' health was affected by the demands of touring life. "I was in a lot of pain," she explains of inflammation she suffered "I was kind of back into the pop star thing and I noticed I had this flare-up."

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker and Goddaughter of Dolly Parton adds that after her Bangerz Tour in 2014, she started to ask herself, "Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"

So while Cyrus loves to perform, she prefers to entertain fans and loved ones in more intimate settings. The connection is stronger, she says, and she's able to see faces and expressions and how she's affecting her crowd.

Assuredly, there will still be Miley Cyrus shows down the line, but expect tickets to be hard to get, since the venues may be smaller. She has continued to play shows to promote her new albums, but not on full-scale, high-production tours — rather, Cyrus has played 5 or 6 dates at small venues, then hung up her hat.

PICTURES: Look Inside Miley Cyrus' Staggering $14.5 Million Farmhouse Estate Miley Cyrus has sold her luxurious farmhouse estate outside of Nashville, and she made a whopping profit compared to what she paid just five years ago. Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an off-the-books deal, marking one of the most expensive homes sales in the Nashville area in 2022. That price represents more than double, but less than three times what Cyrus paid when she purchased the rural estate for $5.8 million in 2017.

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.