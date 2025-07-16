Brandi Cyrus Doesn’t Want Kids — and Her Reason Might Surprise You

Brandi Cyrus isn’t mincing words when it comes to motherhood — it's just not for her.

The 38-year-old stepdaughter of Billy Ray Cyrus (her biological father is Baxter Helson) opens up in a recent episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, where she and her mom, Tish Cyrus, joined the host for an honest conversation about love, life and family, including the topic of having children.

Well … not having them, in Brandi’s case.

Does Brandi Cyrus Have Kids?

“I don’t want my own kids," she tells Jowsey matter-of-factly.

When asked why, she replied without hesitation: "Oh, I don’t really like kids.”

Her blunt honesty drew laughs from both Jowsey and her mom, but Brandi stood firm.

While she’s not opposed to children in general — especially when they belong to someone else — she’s made up her mind.

“I was into dating someone with kids,” she adds. “But I don’t want my own.”

Who Is Brandi Cyrus Dating?

Tish, who married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, appeared fully supportive of her daughter’s decision.

Brandi is currently in a relationship with Matt Southcombe and has long maintained a lower profile compared to her siblings.

Watch Brandi and Tish Cyrus on Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey:

Who Are All of Miley Cyrus' Siblings?

After Billy Ray married Tish in 1993, he adopted Brandi and her brother Trace, now 36. The couple went on to have three more children together: Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25.

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher Cody, 33, with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish.

He later married Australian singer Firerose in October 2023 — but in May 2024, he filed for divorce after just seven months. A settlement was finalized in early August.

Through it all, Brandi continues to chart her own path — one that doesn’t involve diaper bags or daycare. And she’s just fine with that.