Firerose, the ex-wife of Billy Ray Cryus, is the latest to speak out about her ex's bizarre performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20).

The country singer not only experienced technical difficulties during his time on stage at the Liberty Ball, but he also struggled to get through his music, leaving many to believe he was inebriated.

Cyrus has since defended his performance, but others around him have offered up their concerns on social media.

"What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship," Firerose says in a statement.

"It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem," she continues.

"For me, I remain focused on my faith, my music, my healing and using my story to encourage others to find strength and hope.”

Watch Cyrus' inauguration performance here:

In addition to Firerose — to whom he was married for just seven months — the country singer's son, Trace Cyrus, also took to social media to make a plea to his dad about his health.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," Trace writes. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point," he adds.

He directly asks Cyrus to address his struggles, whatever they may be:

"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help," Trace writes.

