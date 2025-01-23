Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son, Trace, Posts Emotional Open Letter After Trump Debacle: ‘You’re Not Healthy’

Billy Ray Cyrus' son, Trace Cyrus, turned to social media to plead with his father to accept help, just days after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer made headlines with a disastrous performance at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Cyrus was among the performers at the Liberty Ball that followed Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20).

His erratic performance was punctuated by technical difficulties, and Cyrus exacerbated those glitches by attempting to perform part of "Achy Breaky Heart" a capella in a weird monotone and wandering aimlessly around the stage before addressing the audience.

"Check? Is anybody awake?" Cyrus asked.

"Y'all want me to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?" he demanded, before saying, "In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, 'You gotta fight.'"

Cyrus finally halted his performance when someone in a headset came out on stage and led him away.

Fans online reacted to the unusual spectacle by speculating that something was seriously wrong with Cyrus, and while Trace — who Cyrus adopted in 1993 after marrying his now ex-wife, Tish — did not reference the performance, he wrote in no uncertain terms that he and his siblings have been worried about Cyrus "for years."

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life," Trace writes. "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you."

He goes on to say that he and his sisters have been "worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," citing his sister, Noah, and claiming that Cyrus hasn't "been there for her" despite the fact that she "still idolizes" him.

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns," he adds. "You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it."

Saying he has "tears in my eyes" as he writes, he also appears worried that Cyrus might be dealing with some form of addiction.

"We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

Billy Ray Cyrus adopted both Trace and Brandi Cyrus in 1993, and he and Tish Cyrus went on to have three other children together; daughters Miley and Noah, and a son named Braison Cyrus.

Billy Ray and Tish divorced in 2022, and he went on to a disastrously short-lived marriage to Australian singer Firerose, which exploded in a very public series of recriminations. Firerose accused Cyrus of emotional abuse and subtsance abuse amid their divorce, which the couple finalized in August 2024.

Cyrus has remained unapologetic about his Trump performance.

"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," he said in a statement to People the following day. "I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"

Cyrus doubled down on his defense of his performance in a post to Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 22), sharing a clip of his monotone performance of "Achy Breaky Heart" and writing, "This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn’t see it … you just had to be there."

“I just don’t think you understand," he added, quoting the song's lyrics.

Most Politically Outspoken Artists in Country Music Not every country singer chooses to keep politics and music separate. Some of country music's biggest stars use both their music and their public platforms to promote the sociopolitical agendas they believe in -- and in some cases, attack those who disagree. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.