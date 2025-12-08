Billy Ray Cyrus has officially put an end to a bizarre and distressing lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she is Miley Cyrus’ biological mother.

According to newly filed legal documents, a Tennessee judge dismissed the case with prejudice on Friday (Dec. 5), meaning it cannot be refiled.

The court also ordered that Cyrus is entitled to recover his legal fees.

The Lawsuit

The woman, Jayme Lee, filed suit earlier this year alleging that she gave birth to Miley at just 12 years old and entered into a so-called “private adoption agreement” with Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus.

She claimed the agreement included naming rights for Miley, plus a role as her nanny and piano teacher.

According to her filing, the Cyrus family cut off contact after the alleged adoption, which she says caused her “severe emotional distress.”

Lee accused the couple of fraud, misrepresentation, breach of contract, and interference with parental rights. She also requested supervised DNA testing to establish maternity and paternity.

Billy Ray, 64, responded by calling the claims “false and absurd,” and filed a motion in November to have the case dismissed, arguing the suit was intended to harass him and his family.

Court Rules in His Favor

On Dec. 5, a judge ruled in Billy Ray’s favor, dismissing the case permanently and awarding him the right to recover reasonable and necessary legal fees.

A Complicated Year for the Cyrus Family

Billy Ray and Tish were married for 28 years before divorcing in 2022.

They share three children: Miley (33), Braison (31), and Noah (25). Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship: Brandi and Trace.

Billy Ray and Miley have reportedly been estranged in recent years. Still, he recently congratulated her on her engagement to musician Maxx Morando, a sign that the father-daughter relationship may be on the mend.

With this legal chapter now closed, Cyrus can turn the page on a case the court ultimately deemed to be without merit.