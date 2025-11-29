Kellie Pickler has scored a legal victory in the latest round of an ongoing court dispute with her late husband's parents.

Us Weekly reports that a judge in Tennessee sided with Pickler in the most recent ruling in an ongoing dispute over property her late husband — hit Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs — left behind after he died in 2023.

Jacobs' parents had issued a subpoena over a list of their son's personal items that they insisted Pickler return, including:

A large gun collection.

A gun safe.

Several expensive watches and cuff links, along with other jewelry excluding his wedding ring.

Various guitars and a piano.

Electronic devices.

School awards, baseball cards and more personal items.

On Tuesday (Nov. 25), the judge presiding over the case issued a ruling in Pickler's favor, dismissing the subpoena as "unusual on its face," adding that the items in question were not "papers for inspection or copying that can be easily supplied to counsel or transported to the location listed in the subpoena.

“Rather, they are numerous and, in some instances, large/heavy items of tangible personal property."

Pickler had noted in her answer to the complaint that it might not even be legal for her to transport her late husband's guns.

The judge ruled that, since Reed and Sharon Jacobs have not filed a complaint or petition against Pickler, "the subpoena is void and unenforceable in this estate administration case."

The Jacobs might still be able to issue the subpoena in a separate case that Pickler has filed against them, but for now, it's dismissed.

Why Is There a Legal Battle Between Kellie Pickler + Her Husband's Family?

Kyle Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February of 2023. He was 49.

Pickler declined to serve as administrator of his estate after his death, leaving her former in-laws to serve as co-administrators.

Pickler filed suit against them after she alleged the Jacobs "entered [her] home and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle’s] death" without her permission.

They demanded that Pickler give them the items listed above, which they claimed belong "indisputably to the estate."

In March, the Jacobs asked a judge to find Pickler in contempt of court for her alleged refusal to comply with their previous subpoena.

Pickler claimed repeatedly that she either does not know where the items are, or they belong to her. Her lawyers answered the contempt request by asking for dismissal, asserting, “There is simply no basis to support a contempt petition."

What Has Kellie Pickler Been Doing Since Her Husband Died?

Pickler has remained out of the spotlight mostly since her husband's death, but she returned to the stage in April of 2024, performing "The Woman I Am" as part of a Patsy Cline tribute concert in Nashville.

Pickler also sold the house she shared with her husband and moved to a condo in downtown Nashville after his death.

