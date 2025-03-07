Kellie Pickler Asks Judge to Call Off Trial Amid Legal War With Late Husband’s Parents

Kellie Pickler is petitioning a judge to put a halt to a trial that is coming up in March, at which her late husband's parents are asking her to be held in contempt of court.

In Touch reports that the country singer and television personality filed an emergency motion on Tuesday (March 4), asking for a court hearing that's currently set for March 20 to be taken off the docket.

The new motion comes after Pickler's former in-laws, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, asked a judge to find her in contempt because they claim Pickler has "failed to relinquish possession of estate property" after they served a subpoena in April of 2024.

Pickler's husband, hit Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 49 in 2023.

Following his sudden death, the singer declined to serve as administrator of his estate, leaving his parents to serve as co-administrators.

The 38-year-old entertainer filed suit against them after she alleged they had "entered [her] home and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle’s] death" without permission.

The Jacobs are demanding that Pickler turn over items they claim belong "indisputably to the estate."

According to previous reports, those items include an extensive gun collection, a Samurai sword, expensive watches and guitars, baseball card albums, school awards, a grand piano and a viola.

The alleged estate property also includes Jacobs' work laptop, iPhone and hard drives.

Pickler's previous petition claimed, "Included in the List of Assets are items that [Pickler] either does not have in her possession or over which right, title and possession are disputed.”

The singer's most recent filing asks the judge to continue the upcoming hearing "indefinitely," claiming she has not had enough time to engage in discovery and respond to the claims.

“There is simply no basis to support a contempt petition,” Pickler's latest filing asserts.

A judge has yet to decide Pickler's motion.

Pickler has mostly remained out of the spotlight since her husband's death, but she returned to the stage in April of 2024, performing "The Woman I Am" as part of a Patsy Cline tribute concert in Nashville.

Pickler also sold the house where her husband died and moved to a condo in downtown Nashville.

PICTURES: Kellie Pickler Returns to the Stage at the Ryman Auditorium Kellie Pickler returned to the stage for the first time since her husband Kyle Jacobs' death at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday night (April 22), performing as part of a tribute to Patsy Cline. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kellie Pickler's Stunning $2.3 Million Nashville Estate Kellie Pickler has sold the $2.3 million estate where she lived with her late husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, and pictures show a luxurious residence that's a perfect mix of cozy and elegant. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker