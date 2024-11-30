Kellie Pickler Takes Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents to Court Over Property Dispute

Kellie Pickler has filed a legal petition against her late husband's parents amid a dispute over some of the late songwriter's property.

According to In Touch, the 38-year-old country singer has filed a legal petition against her late husband Kyle Jacobs' parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, seeking resolution to a dispute over some of his property after his death in February of 2023.

Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 49, and following his shocking death, Pickler declined to serve as administrator of his estate, so his parents stepped in to serve as co-administrators. Pickler's legal filing alleges that they "entered [her] home and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle’s] death" without her permission.

Pickler's legal petition states, "A dispute has arisen amongst the parties regarding certain personal property allegedly in [Kyle’s] possession prior to his death."

The filing also alleges that the Jacobs sent Pickler a subpoena via the probate estate, demanding that she turn over a "list of assets" that includes three rifles, seven pistols and one shotgun.

The list also includes his Samurai sword, a Rolex watch, a Garmin watch, a 1957 J45 Gibson guitar, a McPherson KOA Guitar, a plastic bin of baseball card albums, school awards, a Steinway Grand Model M piano and a viola, according to court documents In Touch obtained. They are also asking for his work laptop, iPhone and hard drives.

Pickler's petition adds, "Included in the List of Assets are items that [Pickler] either does not have in her possession or over which right, title and possession are disputed.”

Pickler's filing further claims that her former in-laws have not provided her with a list of items they took from her home after her husband's death, and she is asking for a complete list of those items.

The Jacobs state that they did remove some items from Pickler's home, but they claim it was "at the express invitation of [Kellie] and her counsel whom they met to discuss the transfer of items belonging to the estate.” They claim they only removed items from the garage that Pickler had set aside for them, so they do not need to list those items, since she already knew what they were.

They claim Pickler is “presently in violation of a Subpoena … issued to her for the return of the estate’s property."

Pickler is asking the court to help resolve the dispute.

Pickler has mostly remained out of the spotlight since her husband's death, but she did return to the stage in April of 2024, performing "The Woman I Am" as part of a Patsy Cline tribute concert at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium.

The country singer and television personality has also sold the house where her husband took his life and moved to a condo in downtown Nashville.

