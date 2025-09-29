Nigel Max Edge has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly mass shooting that occurred in Southport, N.C. on Saturday (Sept. 27.)

But 13 years ago, Edge — whose legal name was Sean Debevoise at the time — had a surprising country music connection. He was Kellie Pickler's date to the 2012 CMT Music Awards.

So why was he walking the red carpet that night?

To answer that question, you have to look back at Debevoise’s background as a decorated Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He served two tours of duty in Iraq and was near-fatally wounded in combat, earning recognition for his service and sacrifice.

How Did Kellie Pickler Meet Sean Debevoise?

Both Pickler and Debevoise hail from North Carolina, and the two first met at a local charity event in the state.

They bonded over their shared support for the U.S. military. Pickler has long been a staunch supporter of the troops and veterans, frequently performing at military-focused charity events and taking part in USO tours to entertain service members overseas.

Debevoise invited Pickler to the Hope for Our Heroes, Got Heart, Give Hope gala.

More than a decade later, that charitable event seems to still take place every year. Its website describes the annual event as an "intimate affair bringing together veteran and civilian supports to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the military community."

Pickler couldn't attend: She was actually scheduled to be out on her fifth USO Tour that day.

Instead, she invited Debevoise to join her at the 2012 CMT Music Awards as a way to honor his service and show her support for the military community.

Were Kellie Pickler + Sean Debevoise Dating?

No. Their night out at the 2012 CMT Music Awards was purely a way to celebrate their friendship and show support for the U.S. military community.

Pickler was married at the time. She and her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, had tied the knot the year before she attended the CMTs with Debevoise.

What Did Sean Debevoise Say While He Was at the 2012 CMT Awards?

Debevoise walked the red carpet alongside Pickler. His service dog, Rusty, joined them.

"I am ecstatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie," he said that night, "even more to consider her a friend. She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel."

How Was Sean Debevoise Injured During His Military Service?

A U.S. military spokesperson tells The New York Post that Debevoise served in the Marine Corps between 2003 and 2009 and was a ranked sergeant.

According to a 2007 article in the Wilmington Star, he was a part of two separate IED attacks, in addition to a separate incident in which a bullet shrapnel lodged in his head. He suffered nerve damage due to injuries from an AK-47.

He was once told he'd never walk again, but proved doctors wrong.

The Post reports that Debevoise received a Purple Heart medal.

He was also awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct medal, Combat Action ribbon, Sea Service Deployment ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, Humanitarian Service medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and National Defense Service medal, according to a spokesperson.

Why Did Sean Debevoise Sue Kellie Pickler?

TMZ reports that in February 2025, DeBevoise — who, at that point, had changed his name to Nigel Edge — sued Pickler, claiming she tried to kill him at the awards show.

According to TMZ, court documents claim that Pickler handed him a poisoned glass of Jim Beam while they were at the CMTs. He says that he didn't drink it.

In a separate claim, Edge has reportedly accused North Carolina's Brunswick Medical Center of trying to kill him, too.

What Happened During Last Weekend's Mass Shooting in North Carolina?

Debevoise legally changed his name to Nigel Max Edge in 2023.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Edge allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle on a waterfront bar in Southport, N.C.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM. The shooter was on board a boat coming up Cape Fear when he began firing into the outdoor area of an establishment called the American Fish Company.

Three people were killed and at least eight more were injured in the tragedy.

The boat then fled up the Intracoastal Waterway, according to police reports. Coast Guard officials spotted a man matching the description of the shooter, and they detained Edge until local law enforcement arrived and arrested him.

Edge has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held without bail.