Kellie Pickler has had a heavy few years, but she’s standing tall — just like the woman she sang about in her breakout hit, “Red High Heels.”

The country singer recently scored a small but meaningful legal win in her ongoing court dispute with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs.

After months of heartache and headlines, we're rooting hard for her — and there’s no better time to revisit one of the songs that defined her spirit from the start.

Released in 2006 as the lead single from her debut album Small Town Girl, which arrived shortly after her memorable stint on American Idol.

“Red High Heels” became Pickler’s first-ever gold-certified song and climbed to No. 15 on the country charts. And what a debut it was — equal parts sass, strength, and self-worth.

The song flips heartbreak on its head, turning pain into empowerment: “Oh, you can watch me walk if you want to, want to / I bet you want me back now, don’t you, don’t you.”

Watch Kellie Pickler's "Red High Heels" Music Video:

Later, she doubles down with pure country defiance: “Well, you thought I'd wait around forever, but, baby, get real / I just kicked you to the curb in my red high heels.”

Pickler wasn’t just singing about moving on — she was owning it. The barbed-wire heart, the high-heeled revenge, the small-town confidence … it was all her, and it still hits.

Nearly two decades later, “Red High Heels” holds up as one of the most underrated breakup anthems of the 2000s — the perfect blend of grit and glamour that reminds us why Kellie Pickler has always been one of country music’s fiercest voices.

Here’s to hoping she slips those red heels back on soon