Why Is Kellie Pickler in Court With Her Late Husband’s Family? Everything We Know

Kellie Pickler and her former in-laws have splashed across quite a few headlines over the course of the past few months, as they have traded motions and subpoenas in an ongoing legal battle over his estate.

But how did things get so bad between them?

Who Was Kellie Pickler's Husband?

Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, was a successful and well-respected songwriter and producer in Nashville.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February of 2023. He was 49 at the time.

Following his death, Pickler declined to serve as administrator of his estate, leaving his parents, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, to serve as co-administrators.

Why Is There a Legal Battle Between Kellie Pickler + Her Late Husband's Parents?

The first time the public knew anything was wrong was when Pickler filed suit against her late husband's parents. She alleged the couple "entered [her] home and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle’s] death" without her permission.

The Jacobs have demanded that Pickler turn over items they claim belong "indisputably to the estate," including an extensive gun collection, a sword, expensive watches and guitars, baseball card albums, school awards, a viola and a grand piano, as well as Jacobs' work laptop, iPhone and hard drives.

The couple asked a judge to find Pickler in contempt of court in March for what they say is her refusal to comply with their previous subpoena for those items.

Pickler claims she either does not have the items in question, or they belong to her.

Her lawyers have asked for dismissal for the most recent motion, writing, “There is simply no basis to support a contempt petition."

The Jacobs have also issued another subpoena to the funeral home that handled their son's arrangements. They're asking for information in regard to his cremation, any personal effects he had when he was delivered to the facility and the disposition of those effects.

Did Kellie Pickler + Her In-Laws Get Along When Her Husband Was Alive?

It's not clear whether or not Pickler had a good relationship with her late husband's parents while he was still alive. The problems between them didn't spill out into public view until more than a year after his death.

What Happens Next in the Court Case Between Kellie Pickler and Her Former In-Laws?

After the judge rules on the current motions, they will either proceed, or the judge will dismiss.

If they are dismissed, that doesn't necessarily mean the case is over. The Jacobs still have multiple avenues through which they can attempt to compel more information.

They could also try to sue Pickler for the approximate value of the alleged missing estate items, or possibly even try to come up with a legal pretext to sue her over the manner of his death.

That last one would almost certainly be destined to fail, though, because there was no ambiguity in the coroner's report that found his cause of death to be self-inflicted.

However it turns out, we predict this: Given both sides' unwillingness to back down so far, this case is probably far from over. Don't be surprised if we see Pickler and her former in-laws actually square off in a public hearing before it's all over and done.

