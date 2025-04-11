Kellie Pickler's former in-laws have issued yet another subpoena in their ongoing legal battle with the singer over her late husband's estate.

In Touch reports that Pickler's former mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sharon and Reed Jacobs, have subpoenaed Harpeth Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Nashville, asking for information related to their son's cremation.

According to documents In Touch obtained, the Jacobs asked the facility to produce documents for review on March 26.

That included any documents related to the personal effects that were with Kyle Jacobs when he was delivered to the facility, as well as their disposition.

They also want answers about the disposition of their son's remains.

The Jacobs claim that the funeral home has not complied with the subpoena, despite not filing any objection to it.

The legal friction is just the latest salvo in an ongoing legal war between Pickler and her late husband's family.

Why Is There a Legal Battle Between Kellie Pickler + Her Husband's Family?

Pickler's husband, hit Nashville songwriter Kyle Jacobs, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2023. He was 49.

Following his unexpected death, Pickler declined to serve as administrator of his estate, leaving her former in-laws to serve as co-administrators.

Pickler filed suit against them after she alleged the Jacobs "entered [her] home and obtained items of personal property after [Kyle’s] death" without her permission.

They have demanded that Pickler give them items they claim belong "indisputably to the estate," including a gun collection, a Samurai sword, expensive watches and guitars, baseball card albums, school awards, a grand piano and a viola.

The estate property also includes Jacobs' work laptop, iPhone and hard drives.

In March, the Jacobs asked a judge to find Pickler in contempt of court for her alleged refusal to comply with their previous subpoena.

Pickler has claimed repeatedly that she either does not know where the items are, or they belong to her. Her lawyers answered the contempt request by asking for dismissal, asserting, “There is simply no basis to support a contempt petition."

What Has Kellie Pickler Been Doing Since Her Husband Died?

Pickler has remained out of the spotlight mostly since her husband's death, but she returned to the stage in April of 2024, performing "The Woman I Am" as part of a Patsy Cline tribute concert in Nashville.

Pickler also sold the house she shared with her husband and moved to a condo in downtown Nashville after his death.

