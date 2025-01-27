See Billy Ray Cyrus’ Message for His Son After ‘Legal Action’ Threats

Billy Ray Cyrus appeared to address the ongoing family drama between himself and his son Trace in a short video uploaded to social media on Sunday (Jan. 26).

The singer shared a clip of his song "Somebody Said a Prayer," a song he released back in 2008. A young Trace co-stars in the music video.

In a prayer-filled caption that also addresses the wildfires in California, Cyrus seems to extend a gesture of good faith and healing towards his fraught familial relationships.

"Praying for my family. For my children ... sons and daughters ... and their mother," the singer writes.

"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. 'The past does not equal the future,'" Cyrus continues, adding, "Amen."

The sentiment comes on the heels of some very public drama for the Cyrus family, catalyzed by his disastrous performance at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration weekend.

After Cyrus performed a set so disjointed and off-kilter that some fans speculated he could be inebriated, his son Trace shared an emotional message on social media expressing his wish that his father seek help.

Trace followed that up with another social media post indicating that Cyrus had threatened "legal action" against him, presumably in retaliation against his initial message.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man," that statement reads in part. "Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help."

Cyrus has shared a couple statements saying that he's happy with how his inauguration performance went, despite the fact that his equipment "went to hell."

An anonymous source close to Cyrus also told People that the singer has been experiencing "insecurity" around his voice, which has "changed" over the course of his career. According to this source, his inauguration gig put Cyrus in a delicate position.

"[He was] going out and stepping out onstage with his voice, putting himself in a vulnerable position and showing the world that his voice has changed," the source says.