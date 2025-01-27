Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Says the Singer Has Threatened Him With ‘Legal Action’

Trace Cyrus is continuing to speak out about his concerns for his dad Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as their increasingly fraught relationship.

In a new social media post, Trace claims that Cyrus has brought up the possibility of taking "legal action" against him.

"For you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace," the singer's son says. "Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

His latest message to Cyrus follows an initial post earlier this month, in which Trace pleaded with his father to seek help after a disastrous performance at the second presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

"You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," Trace said in that statement, going on to speak about his own struggles with substance abuse and telling Cyrus that he'll be there to support him whenever his dad is ready to make major life changes.

Trace's latest post suggests that Cyrus didn't take his first message too well, though Trace says his words were "beyond loving."

"I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out there like that," the singer's son says. "... Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I'm not. Get help."

He also tells Cyrus, "I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man."

Cyrus was plagued by technical difficulties and stumbling left turns throughout his twelve-and-a-half-minute performance at Trump's Inauguration Liberty Ball on Jan. 20.

Fans turned to social media with some explosive criticism for the performance, and several suggested he might be inebriated.

The singer gave a statement in which he seemed generally happy with how the gig went, saying that he did his best despite the fact that his equipment "went to hell."