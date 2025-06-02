Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Feels About Billy Ray Cyrus + Elizabeth Hurley Dating

Miley Cyrus is finding new perspective on her parents' divorce and subsequent partnerships, according to a new interview the singer gave to the New York Times.

"I think timing is everything. As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of parents," Cyrus reflects.

Of course, her parents are "Achy Breaky Heart" star Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and their relationship and split has been in the public eye for the entirety of their superstar daughter's life.

The couple got married in 1993 and had three children together, and Billy Ray also adopted Tish's two kids. They were married for nearly two decades, and they experienced a couple of separations and reconciliations before finally divorcing for good in 2022.

Since then, they've both found new relationships.

Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023. That same year, Billy Ray married singer-songwriter Firerose, bu they announced their split less than nine months later. Their divorce was contentious. He accused her of financial abuse and filed a restraining order against her, and she returned with allegations against him of verbal and emotional abuse.The couple finalized their divorce in 2024.

Most recently, Billy Ray has revealed that he is in a relationship with actor Elizabeth Hurley. They posted their first photo together in late April, and both have since had glowing words to say about the other. They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in May.

In her newest interview, Cyrus — who was previously estranged from her country star dad — said that when she was younger, she often sympathized with Tish when her parents were going through difficult times in their marriage.

"... My mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard," Cyrus reflects, adding that she "took on some of my mom's hurt as my own, because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult."

"But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she continues. "I'm being an adult about it."

Cyrus has typically steered clear of the drama swirling around her dad and the rest of the family, but she did set the record straight earlier in 2025 about a rumor that she and Tish were feuding. That rumor came after Tish unfollowed Cyrus, something that both parties said was an accident and no indication that there was trouble in their relationship.