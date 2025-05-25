Billy Ray Cyrus and actor Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday (May 24).

They arrived together and posed for photos at the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini in Rome, Italy, where they were also joined by Hurley's 23-year-old son, Damian.

Hurley shared a photo of the outing on social media, showing off their fashion-forward looks for the event.

She wore a plunging pink gown with draped sleeves and dangling earrings, while Cyrus donned a more dressed-up version of his usual country-rocker aesthetic. He wore a black ensemble with an embellished jacket, sunglasses and a cowboy hat.

"Roma," Hurley wrote simply in the caption of her post.

Cyrus and Hurley announced their relationship in late April, when Hurley posted an Easter Sunday photo of the two of them kissing while Cyrus rocked a pair of bunny ears. That announcement came about a year after Cyrus' contentious split from his singer-songwriter wife Firerose.

Since then, both Cyrus and Hurley have been open about their relationship on social media. An unnamed source told Page Six in April that she "likes the whole cowboy thing" about the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, and the actor herself recently said in an interview that she and Cyrus "make each other very happy."

How Did Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Meet?

Cyrus and Hurley met in 2022 while filming the holiday movie Christmas in Paradise, a film that also stars Kelsey Grammer. That same year, Cyrus divorced his wife Tish after 28 years of marriage.

In an appearance on the The Ty Bentli Show, Cyrus said that he and Hurley didn't have many scenes together, but that when they were in the same spot, there was "chemistry" between them.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot," he recounted.

He says that Hurley texted him as a supportive friend while he was going through his divorce.

"I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point, it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment...a friend reached out," he recalled.