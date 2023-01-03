Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations.

Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some covers, as well.

Wearing coordinating pink and black outfits, the dazzling pair spent some time in the world of country music, covering "Walking After Midnight," which was originally recorded by Parton's friend Patsy Cline before diving into Parton's iconic "Jolene." Each took a turn belting out the verses before harmonizing on the choruses.

But the highlight was the mashup of Cyrus' pop hit "Wrecking Ball," which led into Parton's iconic "I Will Always Love You," most famously performed by Whitney Houston.

Parton took command on the bridge of Cyrus' song before shifting into her own. The live audience emphatically sang along to both songs. Watch below:

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Sing "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You"

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Sing "Walking After Midnight" and "Jolene"

Both singers are also fans of rock 'n' roll, so they put their own spin on Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" decked out in black and leopard print.

Parton plans on releasing a rock album soon — the project will feature classic covers and original songs. It hasn't been confirmed whether Jett's iconic track will be included on the project.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Sing "I Love Rock 'n' Roll"

Miley's New Years Eve Party featured performances from other artists including Sia and Paris Hilton, but Parton certainly stole the show. It's not the first time the pair have shared the stage, either: They performed together at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.