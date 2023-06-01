Billy Ray Cyrus ‘So Proud’ as Fiancée Firerose Marks Seven Years Sober

Billy Ray Cyrus is a supportive partner as his fiancée, singer-songwriter Firerose, celebrates a major personal milestone. She recently celebrated seven years of sobriety with a carousel of social media photos and a message for others who may be struggling with substance use.

"7 years sober by the grace of God," Firerose reflected in her post. "I'm so very grateful for my sobriety & all the blessings in my life today. If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, there is a way out. There's always hope & freedom is there if you work for it. Don't quit before the miracle!"

Cyrus chimed in in the comments section of his fiancée's post, writing "So proud of you!!!!" along with a string of red heart emojis.

Cyrus is featured prominently in Firerose's series of images and the "blessings" she documents in her post. One photo shows the couple relaxing in a bed of autumn leaves, while another shows them in a similar fall field, featuring a shot of Firerose's engagement ring.

Firerose's post also shares her love of animals: One slide features two dogs, while another shows Firerose standing in front of a horse pasture and a third is a car selfie in which there is a small dog on her lap.

Cyrus and Firerose confirmed their engagement in late 2022. The couple made the decision to get married in a non-traditional proposal: Cyrus didn't have a ring prepared or get down on one knee, they explained.

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" she recalled at the time. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

In spring 2022, Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish divorced after nearly three decades of marriage. When he announced his relationship with Firerose later that year, a source told People that there had been no overlap between his relationship with the singer-songwriter and his relationship with his ex-wife.

The couple also have a working relationship that dates back to at least summer 2021: They dropped a collaboration called "New Day" in August of that year.