Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time.

"They've been dating for a little while," the source reveals to the publication. "They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

Cyrus and Firerose's working relationship dates back to at least summer 2021. They dropped a collaboration called "New Day" in August of that year, and the singer-songwriter often posted pictures and videos with Cyrus to promote the release.

The two have been seen together on social media again as of late, and they are seemingly working on new music.

Fans also questioned if the couple were engaged after Firerose shared a series of photos showing what looks to be a diamond ring on her left hand. The source tells People that it's "unlikely" that a proposal has occurred.

Firerose also shared a tribute to Cyrus' mother, Ruth Ann Casto, after she died in August.

News of Cyrus' separation broke in April 2022, when Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to documents first reported by TMZ, the couple hadn't lived together in more than two years at that point.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce a total of three times over the course of their nearly-three-decade relationship. In 2010, Billy Ray filed, but then withdrew the filing five months later. Tish filed again in 2013, but the two reunited yet again soon after.

The Cyrus' were married in 1993, one year after the birth of their eldest daughter, Miley Cyrus. They share four other children: Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.

These Heartwrenching Breakup Songs Hurt, Too