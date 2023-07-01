Country music is made for tapping your toes to, no matter what kind of dance song you're looking for. From throwbacks to modern-day earworms, the genre has always provided plenty of material for dance soundtracks, and we've got the 50 best country dance songs to prove it.

The 1990s were a fertile era for country dance music, as evidenced by iconic party tunes including Tracy Byrd's "Watermelon Crawl," Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and Garth Brooks' "Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up.)" But those obvious choices are just the tip of the iceberg. That decade is also home to more underappreciated dance tunes including John Anderson's "Money in the Bank" and Travis Tritt's rollicking, rapid-fire "T-R-O-U-B-L-E." And who could forget dance craze hits like Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart"?

The bro country era of the 2010s provided another major addition to country's dance catalog, with anthemic hits including Luke Bryan's "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" and Chris Young's "Aw Naw."

Those songs are all fun choices for clubs, dive bars and honky tonks, but this list includes plenty of selections for more formal dancing styles, too. On it, you'll find the perfect songs to line-dance or two-step the night away, including Tim McGraw's fan-favorite "I Like It, I Love It" and Steve Earle's rootsy classic, "Copperhead Road."

Up-tempo tunes predominate here, but we're not forgetting about all you lovebirds waiting for a slow song to dance to: Cozy up cheek to cheek with your sweetie on the dance floor with tunes including George Strait's "I Just Wanna Dance With You," Lee Brice's "I Don't Dance" and more.

Flip through the gallery below to see our picks for the best country dance songs, and let us know what we missed in the comments section!