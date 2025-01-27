Report: Miley Cyrus Steering Clear of Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Family Drama’

Fans waiting for Miley Cyrus to weigh in on Billy Ray Cyrus' inauguration performance controversy probably shouldn't hold their breath, according to a report from People.

An unnamed source tells the magazine that Miley has "worked hard to remove herself" from the drama that surrounds the Cyrus family, and that she's intentionally steering clear of comment.

"Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama," the source explains. "She's not about to get involved again."

"She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself," they add.

Cyrus' son Trace has been vocal about his concern for his father in recent days.

After Cyrus' "trainwreck" inauguration performance, which left some fans wondering whether the singer was intoxicated, Trace said he and his siblings have been "worried" about their dad for years, and urged him to get help.

A subsequent message from Trace indicates that Cyrus didn't receive his first message kindly, and even that his father had threatened legal action against him.

Cyrus was plagued by technical difficulties and stumbling left turns throughout his twelve-and-a-half-minute performance at Trump's Inauguration Liberty Ball on Jan. 20.

Fans turned to social media with some explosive criticism for the performance, and several suggested he might be inebriated.

The singer gave a statement in which he seemed generally happy with how the gig went, saying that he did his best despite the fact that his equipment "went to hell."

Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose also weighed in, saying that his behavior reflects "much of what I experienced in private during our relationship." The two settled their divorce last summer; they announced their split after seven months of marriage.