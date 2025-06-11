Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Calls Him ‘Washed Up,’ ‘Delusional, ‘Evil’ in Social Media Rant

Though Billy Ray Cyrus is mending bridges with some family members, including his superstar daughter Miley, his feud with his son Trace is more contentious than ever.

In a new social media post, Trace called Cyrus "the lamest man to ever walk Planet Earth" and "so hungry for fame it's pathetic."

He also implied that his dad has prioritized his own celebrity and attending high-profile events over family responsibilities, seemingly referencing the singer's May 2025 outing at an event in Rome, Italy, where Cyrus and his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut.

"He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn't come to L.A. for Mammie's funeral while he was still married to my mom," Trace writes. "Even after his daughter got him a $60K private jet like he demanded, then he still didn't come after the plane was paid for."

Cyrus and Trace's relationship has soured considerably since the beginning of 2025, though they were previously estranged. In January, after the singer's disastrous performance at the second U.S. presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, Trace posted an emotional open letter to his dad that mostly expressed concern.

He recalled thinking that Cyrus was "the coolest person ever" and being "obsessed with him" as a child, and said that he feared Cyrus was battling addiction and needed help.

But in a subsequent post, Trace said that Cyrus had threatened him with "legal action," and his tone toward his dad turned harsher.

Read More: Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Feels About Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley Dating

In his new post, Trace says "the best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode," and adds, "Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol."

"I refuse to ever be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I'm old like you," he concludes. "Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

Cyrus hasn't responded directly to Trace's accusations, though he has spent some time on social media praising other members of his family recently. He supported his daughter Noah Cyrus' CMA Fest performance with Wynonna Judd, shared a photo of himself with daughter Miley and called his ex-wife Tish "the very definition of a strong mother" on Mother's Day.

Cyrus and Tish share three biological children — Miley, Braison and Noah — and he adopted the two children she had prior to their marriage, Brandi and Trace. Cyrus is also dad to a son named Christopher, whom he shares with a woman he dated prior to marrying Tish.