Dolly Parton is re-upping her commitment to children in East Tennessee. The newly-named Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital symbolizes a partnership between the singer and the area’s leading medical facility.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is now Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital.

A press release notes the former’s 90-year history of delivering expert pediatric care in the area.

“With Dolly’s support, we are strengthening our mission to deliver world-class pediatric care to families,” says CEO Matt Schaefer.

In a video shared with her fans on social media, Parton said a belief that every child deserves a chance to grow up healthy, happy and surrounded by love brought her together with ETCH.

“They see children not just as patients, but as precious lives, each with a story and a future,” she says.

The news is just the latest example of Parton's commitment to East Tennessee, where she was born and raised. In recent years she's donated her likeness and money to help support victims of wildfires and historic floods that devastated the area.

She's also been a leader in child literacy with the Imagination Library, a program that gifts books to millions of kids across the world.

On the health front, she was among the first to step up for COVID-19 relief in 2020, making a $1 million donation to Moderna. Two years later she gave $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to fight pediatric infectious diseases.

Fans were overjoyed upon hearing this new cause. The response on Instagram was overwhelmingly positive.

"Anyone else sob upon this news?," comments one person.

"Saint Dolly" says another.

