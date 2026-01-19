If you think Dolly Parton's legacy is her music, you're right! If you believe it's her philanthropy, we've got no argument. This list of 80 great moments from the country icon celebrates her birthday and a generous life dedicated to fans, friends and family.

Parton turns 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026, and to celebrate, we curated this list of her greatest and most memorable achievements. Some are obvious.

For example, winning the CMA for Entertainer of the Year makes this list, as does her world record for most No. 1 songs by a woman in country. So, too, do her many TV and film appearances and a few of her most remarkable business pursuits.

Hotel Dolly? Yes, please!

Many of Parton's most iconic songs get a breakout on this list, and her spirited interviews with talk show hosts and journalists do, too.

If you were a fan of hers in the late '70s and '80s, you know she was a regular on the Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, and later a favorite for David Letterman.

Around that same time, she began giving back to her people in some big ways. Dollywood stands out as a major accomplishment, but the Imagination Library — inspired by her father's illiteracy — might be the most admirable.

If we ranked these great Dolly Parton moments, you'd surely see those in the Top 10, maybe even Top 5.

The earliest moment is what happened the day she was born, and the most recent is the opening of yet another business venture. Find links to the videos, songs or original stories along the way, and if you know a fan of Dolly's, please share this list to brighten his or her day.