Dolly Parton hinted at her health troubles but few people were emotionally prepared for her death. The country music icon died on Aug. 25 in Nashville and immediately fans took to her catalogue and realized some songs hit different now that she's gone.

We've put together a list of five songs that will never sound the same in a world without Dolly Parton. Two are all-time great hits and another is one fans of contemporary country music should know well.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026.

She'd admitted to health challenges over the past year but never let on that any were serious.

A statement from her publicist adds that Parton died peacefully after a short cancer battle in Nashville.

You'll also find a pair of older songs that feel like heaven on Aug. 26, 2026.

Related: 9 Times Dolly Parton Sang About Heaven and Faith

"Islands In the Stream" (With Kenny Rogers)

Nothing about the lyrics to "Islands In the Stream" is sad in 2026. It's just the fact that we've lost both Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton that's making us blue when we bop along to this song.

"I Will Always Love You"

Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" as a way to say goodbye to longtime duet partner Porter Wagoner but the song's open-ended message made it applicable to our own, deeper loses. Parton would tell people "I will always love you" during tributes. Heck she even told Bill Anderson that a few weeks before her death.

Now, quite suddenly, her millions of fans are singing those words in her memory. That's heartbreaking.

"When I Get Where I'm Going" (with Brad Paisley)

This one is obvious. On Aug. 25, 2026, Dolly Parton got where she was going. Hopefully it's as beautiful as she imagined.

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning"

The opening lines of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" apply to anyone who's found relief after a time of struggle. It's especially poignant now that we know more about Parton's health struggles leading up to her passing.

"My Tennessee Mountain Home"

The innocence of this early Dolly Parton hit is just so charming. It also becomes something like a metaphor for heaven, especially when the choir joins Parton.

Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs: Her Biggest Hits And Most Underrated Deep Cuts There are many country music legends in the business, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another as universally revered as Dolly Parton. Here are 20 of her greatest songs of all time.