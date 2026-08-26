While Dolly Parton was known for many things during her time on Earth, her faith was the most important to her. She didn't shy away from her love for Jesus, spreading his love to everyone around her.

Since news broke of her passing on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, people all across the globe have imagined what it must have been like for her to walk into Heaven with her rhinestones and coat of many colors.

Some have even pondered the glorious reunion between Dolly and her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean.

But for me, I think Dolly will spend quite a bit of time with Jesus before doing anything else.

She sang of Him like a friend, and the way she painted an image of Heaven in her lyrics, she made it felt like her true home, while this Earth was just a place she was passing through.

Dolly Parton Puts Her Faith in Her Lyrics

Dolly's catalog is filled with songs that made a nod to her faith.

READ MORE: Don Henley Recalls Working With Dolly Parton as "One of the High Points"

"Coat of Many Colors" was inspired by the story of Joseph in the Bible and the coat he received from his father. In the song, the country veteran sings about her humble beginnings and her mother making her a coat from a box of rags that had been given to them.

"My coat of many colors / That my momma made for me / Made only from rags / But I wore it so proudly / Although we had no money / I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors / My momma made for me," she sings in one of the verses.

Dolly Parton's History With Gospel Music

In addition to weaving her beliefs into her music, Parton also released a gospel album in 1971 titled The Golden Streets of Glory.

Other faith-based projects include Precious Memories (1999), Letter to Heaven: Songs of Faith & Inspiration (2010) and The Gospel Collection (2010).

The country hitmaker also worked with Christian artists including For King & Country and Zach Williams.

We've rounded up nine times Dolly sang about spending eternity in Heaven with Jesus.