Dolly Parton's music has always carried a strong sense of home, but few songs are as personal to her Appalachian roots as “Appalachian Memories.”

Originally released on Dolly's 1983 album Burlap & Satin, the song tells a deeply personal story from her father's perspective. Reba McEntire brought the song back into the spotlight Monday night (Sept. 14) with a performance at the 2026 Primetime Emmys honoring her longtime friend, just weeks after her death.

But “Appalachian Memories” has a history that goes much further back — and it wasn't even the song's original title.

The Story Behind 'Appalachian Memories'

Dolly wrote “Appalachian Memories” from her father Robert Lee Parton's perspective, drawing on his experience leaving Appalachia briefly to find work.

According to Rolling Stone, the song reflects the homesickness of being away from the Smoky Mountains. The range stretches through Tennessee and North Carolina, including the area where Dolly and her family grew up in East Tennessee.

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It's a love letter to the place Dolly and her family called home, rooted in the pull of family, memory, and the mountains. The song became one of Dolly's most personal reflections on where she came from, a connection she returned to throughout her music and career.

'Appalachian Memories' Wasn't Always Its Name

Dolly originally wrote the song as “Smoky Mountain Memories,” a title that spoke directly to the place at the center of the story.

The song was later renamed “Appalachian Memories” after Dolly recorded it for Jane Fonda's television movie The Dollmaker. Fonda, Dolly's 9 to 5 co-star, starred in the 1984 film, which was set in Appalachia.

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Even after the title changed, Dolly never seemed to let go of “Smoky Mountain Memories.”

She returned to the original title and variations of the lyrics in later performances, including during her Pure & Simple Tour and at the 2016 Smoky Mountains Rise telethon.

Reba McEntire Brings the Song Back

The history of the heartfelt song made Reba McEntire's Emmy performance especially meaningful.

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McEntire performed “Appalachian Memories” with a live symphony during the 2026 Primetime Emmys, bringing Dolly's song about home and the Smoky Mountains to a national television audience.

For a song that began with Dolly's father's story and stayed so closely tied to the place that shaped her, hearing it performed in tribute to Dolly just weeks after her death gave “Appalachian Memories” another chapter in its history.

Listen to Dolly Parton's 'Appalachian Memories'