Diamond Rio has plenty of memories with Dolly Parton, but one of their newest members has a story that might be my favorite.

During an interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, the band told me about their drummer, Micah Schweinsberg, getting the chance to work with Parton on a video shoot. He wasn't there as a drummer — he was actually the videographer, a job that, at the time, he spent as much time doing as he did drumming for Diamond Rio.

And Schweinsberg was understandably pretty nervous to be around Parton.

Diamond Rio Recalls When Their Nervous Drummer Got a Private Dolly Parton Concert

"He was up there and he was nervous," Diamond Rio explained. "This is his first time to do a film shoot with Dolly."

Then Parton showed up, and, according to the band, she and Schweinsberg went outside to shoot some footage with a historic banjo. Everything was ready to go... except for one problem.

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"It’s summertime. They walk outside. They get out there. It’s Dolly. She's got the banjo, the lighting's right and all of his camera lenses have fogged up," they said.

Schweinsberg knew enough about what was happening to realize the lenses could be wiped off, but Dolly knew something he didn't.

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"She’s a pro too, and it’s just Micah and Dolly, and she goes, ‘Oh honey, that's just gonna happen again. That's gonna take about 10 minutes.'"

Dolly Parton Played A Private Show Just For Diamond Rio Drummer

While Parton and Schweinsberg were waiting for the lenses to stop fogging up, Parton looked to him and said, "Let me pick you a couple top songs."

And for the next 10 minutes, it was just Parton and Schweinsberg.

"She sit [sat] there for 10 minutes and Dolly Parton played Micah Schweinsberg Dolly Parton [songs]," Diamond Rio said.

After playing a few songs to help calm his nerves while they waited for the camera lenses to un-fog, "She says, 'Looks like we're ready to go,' and he did the shoot, and that was Dolly."

And honestly, that's a pretty damn good Dolly Parton story.

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