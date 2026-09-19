Will Diamond Rio Lead the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Diamond Rio have just released a new video for thir latest song, "America Works." Will the classic country group head up the most popular music videos in country music this week?

We're about to find out.

The song is the title song of a forthcoming EP from the '90s hitmakers that is set to drop on Nov. 13.

Diamond Rio members Jimmy Olander and Jeffrey East wrote “America Works,” which "centers on the idea of Americans showing up for one another through service, sacrifice and simple acts of selflessness," according to a press release.

Diamond Rio drummer Micah Schweinsberg directed the video, which the group filmed in part at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The clip features military personnel along with the band’s own family members, friends and crew, following three people as they face personal challenges and serve their country and other people.

The song imparts a message of community, service and looking out for each other:

Riley Green and Kelsey Hart also have great new videos out this week that are looking for votes:

Karen Waldrup returns to the top of the countdown this week, pushing Josie Sal down to No. 2.

Spencer Hatcher holds steady at No.4 with his latest clip, while Darius Rucker debuts at No. 6 with "I Believe."

Wade Bowen rounds out the Top 10 this week after a week of unusually intense voting.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.