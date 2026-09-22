Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver — who served as the executive director of operations and security for her properties for more than two decades — has been fired from his role, according to a termination notice obtained by TMZ.

Seaver was also the one who Parton chose to announce her death to the world.

Why Was Dolly Parton's Nephew Fired As Head of Security?

TMZ reports that Seaver and his security team received a termination notice last Wednesday (Sept. 16), dismissing them immediately from every property associated with Parton's estate.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's Final Request For Her Sister Stella

A new security team immediately took over duties at the late singer's main residence, as well as her museum, warehouse and another home in downtown Nashville.

TMZ didn't mention any reason for the dismissal in the notice, and in a statement, Seaver called the move "unexpected and, so far, unexplained."

What Did Dolly Parton's Nephew Say About Being Fired As Head of Security?

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Seaver and his team said they were "dismayed" by the decision.

It's not entirely clear who specifically made the call to fire Seaver's security group, though the termination letter reportedly states that her properties are controlled by the DP Dean Trust, which is controlled by her longtime manager Danny Nozell alongside Pinnacle Bank.

In his statement, Seaver said he remains committed to honoring Parton's legacy and family.

READ MORE: Listen to Dolly Parton's First Posthumous Song

"We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family," the statement reads, "and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

When Did Dolly Parton Die?

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026. She was 80 years old.

Parton had been battling unspecified health issues before she died. After the fact, it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Obituary: Country's Biggest Icon Dead at 80

A global outpouring of support met the news: Fans across the world have shared their tributes to Parton and organized events in her honor, many of which raised funds to benefit causes such as her Imagination Library.

What Did Bryan Seaver Say When Dolly Parton Died?

A video message from Seaver was the first news that fans got of Parton's death. In that video, he said that Parton had asked him years prior to be the one to share her death announcement.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the Heavens," his message reads in part.

"Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible," he continued. "Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent."

"By her example, we believed that anything was possible," he added.