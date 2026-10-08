Dolly Parton’s new SongTeller Hotel just opened in Nashville, TN. However, it’s not your normal hotel!

Created in partnership with Dolly Parton and Herschend, the hotel is designed as what the company calls a “love letter” to Nashville, weaving Parton’s music, songwriting and unmistakable personality throughout the property. The hotel features 245 guest rooms and suites, live entertainment, dining and an immersive Dolly Parton museum.

What Else Sets Dolly Parton's Nashvilel SongTeller Hotel Apart?

The SongTeller Hotel has two live entertainment venues: Jolene’s and Parton’s live. Per the hotel’s press release, Jolene’s is a night venue, where Parton’s Live offers an intimate introduction to Nashville’s songwriting culture through writers’ rounds, songwriter sessions, and more.

Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel Is Full of Special Dolly Details

SongTeller Hotel isn't simply a place to spend the night.

Parton's influence can be found throughout the property, from the design of the rooms and suites to the music and entertainment spaces. The hotel was developed with Parton’s creative input, and she worked closely with her team and the creative partners involved in bringing the project to life. Yes, there are butterflies everywhere!

How Many Rooms Does Dolly Parton's Nashville SongTeller Hotel Have?

Guests can choose from 245 uniquely designed rooms and suites, each created to fit into the larger SongTeller experience. The hotel combines Southern-inspired hospitality with details connected to Parton’s music and career, making the accommodations part of the overall storytelling experience rather than simply a place to sleep.

Okay, now this is super cool: Some of the rooms even come with songwriting sessions with songwriters in Nashville!

Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum Is Inside Her SongTeller Hotel

Perhaps the biggest draw for Parton superfans is the Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, which occupies the hotel's entire third floor and spans more than 20,000 square feet. The museum takes visitors through Parton’s life and career, incorporating personal stories, artifacts, and interactive exhibits.

The museum begins with Parton's birth on Jan.19, 1946, before taking visitors through the people, places and experiences that shaped her life. One of the exhibits includes a recreation of the small cabin where Parton grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains. The experience also covers her music career, family, faith, fashion, acting, philanthropy and other major chapters of her life.

During the curation, they were able to find Parton’s never-before-seen wedding dress! So if you go, you’d be able to catch a peak!

Take a peak below inside the hotel!