Dolly Parton’s “The Seeker” is about the struggle to live up to the person you want to be. You can believe in doing the right thing and still make choices you regret.

You can promise yourself you'll do better, only to find yourself wrestling with the same shortcomings all over again.

Released in May 1975, Parton’s country-gospel song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

She wrote it from a place of faith, but its emotional pull comes from a feeling many of us know: wanting to find the right way forward when we're painfully aware of our own imperfections.

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Sometimes, you don't need another person telling you what you've done wrong. You need help figuring out how to do better.

What Is Dolly Parton’s 'The Seeker' Really About?

Parton sings as someone who knows she can't do it all alone. When she describes herself as a “poor sinful creature,” she's not making excuses for her mistakes.

She's acknowledging them and asking God for direction, looking for a teacher, a keeper, and a leader to help her find her way.

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There's a particular kind of regret that comes with knowing better only after the moment has passed. You wish you'd been more patient with someone you love, made a different choice, or handled a difficult situation with more grace.

Sometimes you can apologize and try to make things right. Other times, all you can do is learn from it and hope you'll respond differently next time.

That's the place “The Seeker” reaches. Parton's song doesn't come from the perspective of someone who's mastered faith or figured out how to live without making mistakes.

It's a plea from someone still trying, still searching, and willing to admit they need guidance. Faith doesn't mean you never lose your way or never have to reckon with your choices. Sometimes it means knowing when you need help finding your way back.

Dolly Parton's 'The Seeker' Lyrics :

I am a seeker, a poor sinful creature

There is no weaker than I am

I am a seeker, and you are a teacher

You are a reacher, so reach down

Reach out and lead me, guide me and keep me

In the shelter of your care each day

'Cause I am a seeker and you are a keeper

You are a leader, won't you show me the way?

I am a vessel that's empty and useless

I am a bad seed that fell by the way

I am a loser that wants to be a winner

And you are my last hope, don't turn me away

I am a seeker, a poor sinful creature

There is no weaker than I am

I am a seeker, and you are a teacher

You are a reacher, so reach down

Reach out and lead me, guide me and keep me

In the shelter of your care each day

'Cause I am a seeker and you are a keeper

You are a leader, won't you show me the way?

Oh, and you are a mountain (oh)

From which there flows a fountain

So let its water wash my sins away

'Cause I am a seeker, and you are a keeper

You are a teacher, won't you teach me the way?

Reach out and lead me, guide me and keep me

In the shelter of your care each day

'Cause I am a seeker and you are a keeper

You are a leader, won't you show me the way?

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