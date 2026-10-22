Country music came together to celebrate Dolly Parton and the songs that have made her a legend.

From “Jolene” to “I Will Always Love You,” the performances at CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton honored the music, heart, and larger-than-life spirit of a woman who has meant so much to generations of artists.

Staged at Nashville’s Belmont University, the tribute aired live on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

Read More: Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Pictures: Best From the Red Carpet

Proceeds benefit Parton’s Imagination Library, the beloved book-gifting program she founded to help put books into the hands of children.

Following Parton’s death, the celebration offered a chance to reflect on the extraordinary life and legacy of one of country music’s most beloved figures.

From Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson to Vince Gill and Reba McEntire, the lineup represented several generations of country music.

Get our free mobile app

Each artist brought a different connection to the legendary singer, but they all came together for the same reason: Dolly.