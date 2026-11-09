Country newcomer, MaRynn Taylor, got more than a great touring experience out of opening for Kelsea Ballerini in 2025. She also walked away with a pretty incredible gift.

Why Kelsea Ballerini Gave MaRynn Taylor a Pricey Louis Vuitton Bag [EXCLUSIVE]

During an interview with me on Taste of Country Nights, Taylor revealed that Ballerini gave her a denim Louis Vuitton tote bag with a matching makeup bag as an end-of-tour gift. And it wasn't something she was expecting.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

"Let me tell you what she — I've never said this. She got me a Louis Vuitton bag, like a tote bag with a makeup bag. And it was denim because I love denim. Denim's like my thing," Taylor told me.

The gift was waiting for Taylor in Ballerini's dressing room, and she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"I just couldn't believe it when I walked into her dressing room and the big orange bags were in there, and I was like, 'Kelsea!'"

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Kelsea Ballerini Had to Convince MaRynn Taylor to Use the Louis Vuitton Bag

As excited as Taylor was about the gift, she initially wasn't sure she could bring herself to use it. It was just too nice.

Taylor said that Ballerini told her,"'MaRynn, I want you to use it.' And I said, 'It's too pretty. I don't know,'" Taylor explained.

But Ballerini had a good reason for encouraging her to take the bag on the road. She had gone through the same thing when she first got her own.

Photo by Nichika Sakurai on Unsplash A street sign that reads louis vuitton

"Because she and I are similar in the way she's like, 'When I first got mine, I didn't want to wreck it or anything. And now I've traveled everywhere with it.' And so she's like, 'I want you to use it.'"

Taylor eventually took that advice.

"And so I've really — I've used — I've traveled with it like crazy now."

MaRynn Taylor Opened for Kelsea Ballerini on Her 2025 Tour

Taylor joined Ballerini and Maisie Peters as an opening act on the 2025 Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour run. The 36-date tour started Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and wrapped April 9 in Charleston, S.C.

Getting to tour with someone she looked up to was already a big opportunity for Taylor. Getting a Louis Vuitton bag along the way made the experience even more memorable.

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