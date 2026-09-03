Stella Lefty made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday (Sept. 2), performing her breakout hit "Boston" and other songs. She also shared the stage with her country singer boyfriend — and fellow Opry debutante — Vincent Mason.

But not every country fan was excited about Lefty's first foray into the Opry circle. Her debut got some blowback, especially on a video the Opry posted of her singing to two St. Jude kids in a green room backstage.

What Did Fans Say About Stella Lefty's Grand Ole Opry Debut?

Critics of Lefty's Opry debut pointed to her background as the daughter of a billionaire, and questioned her quick rise to fame and her legitimacy as an artist.

"You can buy a career. You can buy exposure. You can buy opportunities. But you can't buy the years of work, the talent, the connection with fans, or the respect that artists spend decades earning," one user wrote. "And honestly, THAT is what's sad to me. Because the Opry is supposed to be bigger than [a] checkbook."

That's when Grand Ole Opry member Kelsea Ballerini — and another prominent music industry figure named Chris Kappy — stepped in and stood up for Lefty's right to sing at the hallowed venue.

Kelsea Ballerini Defends Stella Lefty After Haters Criticize Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Ballerini acknowledged that the Opry is about celebrating tradition, but pointed out that it's also about celebrating powerful country music from artists with "different backgrounds and hometowns and generations."

"Y'all in the comments continue to not honor the people the actual Opry house opens its arms to," Ballerini wrote. "It's about celebration of all kinds of country music...new, old, traditional, current, however you wanna say it."

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"Celebrate music like the Opry does," she concluded.

In a separate comment, Ballerini also reminded fans that the video in question was of Lefty singing to two young patients from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Y'all go get some sleep," she added.

Another industry member chiming in was Chris Kappy, an artist manager best known for his work with Luke Combs, which began when Combs was an unknown artist.

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"Success isn't based on money, or every act I manage would be in arenas and stadiums because I would just buy it," he wrote. "...No amount of money buys success, it's the music. It always has been and always will be the music."

Why Were Fans Upset About Stella Lefty's Grand Ole Opry Debut?

The bulk of the criticism appears to stem from Lefty's background as the daughter of a billionaire. Throughout her career so far, she's fielded "nepo baby" accusations and contentions that her wealthy family — and not her musical talents — propelled her country music success.

Read More: Stella Lefty Confirms Who 'Boston' is Really About

Stella Lefty — real name Stella Lefkofsky — is the daughter of Eric Lefkovsky, who co-founded Groupon and currently serves as the CEO of a health biotech company called Tempus AI. Vanity Fair pegs his net worth at about $5 billion.

Lefty grew up in the Chicago, Ill. suburb of Glencoe and moved to Los Angeles in 2024 after attending college at Tulane University. Those geographic plot points have also dinged her reputation with some country fans, due to her lack of apparent link to a Southern or country background.

The singer has recalled listening to country music growing up. It's also worth noting that it's not unheard of for country greats to hail from Illinois. John Prine, Alison Krauss, Suzy Bogguss and Brett Eldredge are four who were born around Chicago or elsewhere in the state.