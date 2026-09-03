Stella Lefty's breakout song "Boston" — not to mention, her full-length debut Long Way Home — is packing serious heat on the charts.

Still, some fans hear this star up-and-comer's name and think, "Who"? Perhaps followed closely by, "And why are people so mean to her on social media?"

Along with her breakout success, Lefty has experienced (maybe more than) her fair share of criticism. That's putting it nicely. Comments sections associated with the singer tend to toss around terms like "nepo baby" and "industry plant," and dismiss her biggest song as a rip-off from another popular artist.

So, who is Stella Lefty, and does she really deserve all the hate she gets? Keep reading and we'll do our best to break it down.

Who is Stella Lefty?

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Stella Lefkofsky, 24, better known as Stella Lefty, grew up in the Chicago, Ill. suburb of Glencoe and studied public health at New Orleans' Tulane University. It was there that she started sharing music on social media, and after she graduated, she moved to Los Angeles and started pursuing a music career.

She released an EP called Tragic, Really in 2025 and another called Is This Heaven? in May 2026. The latter project included a song called "Boston," and it was that song that introduced Lefty to most of her fans today.

A breakout hit that climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent almost 20 weeks on the charts, "Boston" became the kind of song that, in 2026, could be placed next to mega-hits like Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" as a 'Song of the Summer' contender.

Lefty's full-length debut, Long Way Home, seems to be on track to make a major mark, too. The album debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart after it was released on Aug. 21.

She has also released duets with her boyfriend Vincent Mason, a country artist who cracked the Top 30 with his 2026 single "Damned if I Do" and toured with Morgan Wallen that same year.

Why Does Stella Lefty Get So Much Hate?

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There are a few different points of contention that come up against Lefty on social media.

One of those is about "Boston" itself. As the song gained popularity on TikTok in early 2026, listeners pointed out the melody's resemblance to Noah Kahan's hit "Stick Season." Kahan's team got in touch with Lefty's, and according to Vanity Fair, she opted to give him a writing credit on her song to prevent the risk of litigation.

Read More: Stella Lefty Explains Who Really Inspired "Boston"

"When I was writing the song, I wasn't thinking about Noah Kahan. I was literally thinking about nothing at all," Lefty told Vanity Fair. "...I don't want to step on anybody's toes, so I'm like, 'If this sounds like that, whatever, all good.'"

She told Taste of Country that the song was about meeting her boyfriend Vincent Mason. Mason's from the Atlanta area — not Boston — but Lefty says she had a tour stop in Boston coming up at the time she wrote the song, so the city was on her mind.

"Boston"'s not the only song that's caused fans to wonder if Lefty was lifting musical elements from another artist. Another song called "Summer You Were Mine" features some elements of The Chicks' "There's Your Trouble," and per Holler, some fans objected to Lefty not crediting the original song's writers, Tia Sillers and Mark Selby.

However, Rolling Stone reported that Lefty's label, Atlantic Records, had always intended to credit the songwriters, but there was a "streaming platform error" that resulted in them not being credited on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Rolling Stone notes that Sillers and Selby were credited in internal label documents before Long Way Home came out.

But the conversation about original material isn't the loudest complaint against Lefty from country fans.

Who is Stella Lefty's Dad?

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It's likely that the biggest problem critics have with Stella Lefty is her billionaire dad, Eric Lefkofsky.

Known as the co-founder of Groupon, Lefkofsky has founded several businesses and is the current CEO of a health technology company called Tempus AI. He's also the co-managing partner of a venture capital firm in Chicago called Lightbank. As of last September, Forbes estimated Lefkofsky's net worth at around $6 billion.

Read More: Kelsea Ballerini Sticks Up For Stella Lefty After Grand Ole Opry Hate

That wealth has led some to speculate that Lefty's fame and fandom are purchased, not acquired through talent. The term "nepo baby" comes up a lot in comments, though it technically doesn't apply here: Nepotism typically refers to the child of a famous or successful person being (often unfairly) given a place in that same industry, and Eric Lefkofsky is not a musician.

Still, Lefty's career has moved fast, especially compared to the "10 year town" that many Nashville-based singers speak about working their way through before finding success. So it makes sense that some might feel like she skipped the line.

Does Stella Lefty Really Deserve All the Online Hate?

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

Stella Lefty is an interesting case, both because of her family's wealth and because of her seeming side-door entrance into country music.

She's spoken about listening predominantly to country music growing up: Artists like Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift.

Read More: Stella Lefty Would Love to Hear Chris Stapleton Sing "Boston"

Still, Lefty lacks a Southern accent and a rural upbringing. She started her career in L.A., and could fit into a pop format as seamlessly as she has on country radio. Unlike many popular country stars, she doesn't necessarily have an origin story that shows a lifelong, single-minded dedication to the country genre.

Country fans tend to like it when their stars have a story or two that shows how passionate they are about the genre and its institutions. They also like it when that story involves humble beginnings.

Think about Lainey Wilson living in a camper van as she struggled to get a foothold in Nashville, or Loretta Lynn sleeping in her car outside the Grand Ole Opry because she couldn't afford a hotel room after her debut, or Dolly Parton's childhood as one of 12 siblings in a one-room cabin without electricity or running water.

Read More: 9 Country Stars You Never Knew Grew Up Rich

But is that really fair?

Artists have proven, time and time again, that it's not necessary to grow up poor in the South to make great country music. Taylor Swift was born in Pennsylvania, and, while not billionaires, her family was affluent. Kid Rock grew up in a well-off family in Michigan. Parker McCollum's father was wealthy enough to offer to buy him a tour bus and put his full band on salary to kick-start his career (the singer declined.) All of those artists have told powerful, meaningful stories through their country music.

As for the questions around Lefty's genre bona fides, we'd be willing to bet the criticism wouldn't be nearly so harsh if she were a man. Country music has always set the legitimacy bar much higher for women and minority artists, who are expected to prove their love for and knowledge of the genre more frequently than their white male counterparts.

Read More: Jason Aldean Has Something to Say About Stella Lefty's "Boston"

Morgan Wallen can embrace other genres without fans thinking of him as less of a country star. Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett have all successfully experimented with genre, too. And Jelly Roll's background in hip-hop and elements of pop and rock redefined what a hit country song could sound like.

Meanwhile, even women who've been in country music a long time — from younger stars like Kelsea Ballerini to legends like Shania Twain — aren't immune to significant, even career-dinging, criticism for thinking outside the genre's norms. Stella Lefty might be an out-of-the-ordinary country star in many ways, but much of the hate levied against her is an old, tired story.