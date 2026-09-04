Stella Lefty's "Boston" has become one of her standout songs, but getting the song to sound the way fans know it today wasn't exactly a quick process.

There's a Recorded Version of Stella Lefty's "Boston" That She Hopes Nobody Ever Hears

When I asked Lefty on Taste of Country Nights about the process of creating the hit song, she revealed that they experimented with a much faster tempo, and she wasn't a fan of the result... at all.

Lefty explained that there is "a really fast version, a horrible, fast version of the song," basically almost like a dance track more so than a pop-country song.

She said that the chorus was already written when she brought the song to her co-writers. From there, the verses came together relatively quickly, but finding the right arrangement proved to be much more difficult.

READ MORE: Who Is Stella Lefty + Why Does She Get So Much Hate?

"The production and the tempo we were, like, not getting," she explains. "So that took us a long time. And the tempo was so fast."

According to Lefty, changing the tempo completely changed the feel of "Boston."

"Like, truly the song was a completely different song," she says. "And so it was horrible. And I'm so glad that no one has ever heard that version."

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Are There Different Recorded Versions of Stella Lefty's "Boston"?

The recording does, apparently, still exist somewhere. When I asked if the fast version was recorded, Lefty told me, "Yeah, I can find it for you."

Being that "Boston" is one of my current favorite songs, I did not want her to send me the other version, I didn't want it to ruin the vibe of the original when I hear it.

From how Lefty describes it, she wishes that they never hit record on the fast version. "It's truly like, it ruins the song. You're like, 'Oh my God, no breaths were taken.'"

Thankfully for everyone who loves the version of "Boston" they know today, Lefty and her collaborators eventually found the right tempo, and the rest is history.

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