The list of 2026 CMA Awards nominees shows just how far voters will go to protect traditional country music. It's a curious stance given how important pop-country is to the genre's health and future.

For over a decade I've assembled a biannual list of snubs and surprises. In many ways it's a bellwether assessment of where country music is heading that often answers difficult questions with an exclamation point.

The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Once again, the broadcast will originate from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Lainey Wilson is set to host this 60th annual CMA Awards.

Ella Langley's domination in 2026 came after she led the CMAs with six nominations in 2025. Conversely, Jelly Roll's limited participation at the 2025 show (just one nomination) foreshadowed an even less enthusiastic response in 2026.

Pull the camera back further to reveal real trends in country music. This year's list of snubs and surprises shows voters are all-in on anything with twang.

That's bad news for hitmakers like Megan Moroney, Stella Lefty and Shaboozey. All three have been hit with the absurd "not real country" label throughout their careers (criticism of Lefty comes with a specific vigor that fellow TOC editor Carena Liptak did her best to explain) but all three had huge hits during the eligibility period (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026).

All three were snubbed by CMA voters.

This matters because — as much as purists don't want to admit it — country music has a long history of borrowing from pop to support and grow the genre. Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Rascal Flatts and more are as essential as George Strait and Loretta Lynn. If the established country music sound isn't challenged it splinters and dies (see rock music).

The Grand Ole Opry figured this out years ago and started to invite younger, more pop-friendly artists to perform and join. Despite critics, this institution has thrived as others have flat-lined or died (see most modern awards shows).

Voters may not like "Boston" and they may think Chase Matthew and Lauren Alaina's "All My Exes" is too pop to be nominated. They may remain skeptical of single-name artists like Shaboozey despite his growing list of No. 1 hits. They may believe Moroney's music is too pink for a dirt road genre.

Related: Remembering the Country Stars Who Died In 2026

Dan + Shay bring new fans to country music. They should be perennial awards winners, not also-rans. Taylor Swift's return to the genre is a win for everyone.

A failure to assess these artists with a sober mind over a long period of time is going to shrink the genre. Nobody wins when awards shows set record low audiences.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.

2026 CMA Awards Nominations - Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend This isn't the year for fans of traditional country music to complain. Anyone who does it like Alan, and George was rewarded while those who pushed the boundaries of the genre were forgotten. Here are seven snubs and two surprises from the 2026 CMA Awards nominations list. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes